Masimo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.92M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, masi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.