Roku gains again as Needham foresees beat-and-raise for Q3

Roku (ROKU +1.3% ) is higher for a fourth straight day alongside an update from Needham, which is urging share purchases ahead of next week's earnings.

Analyst Laura Martin foresees a beat-and-raise as the company absorbs its outlook for the new services appearing in the upcoming streaming wars.

And she's particular about post-earnings share reaction: They move "double digits when they move at all," so "we are better buyers than sellers."

She has a price target of $150 set in early September (vs. current price of $148.83).

Sell-side analysts on average rate it Outperform, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Roku is set to announce after the close on Nov. 6; consensus expectations see EPS of -$0.26 on revenues of $256.9M.