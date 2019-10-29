Cirrus Logic Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.37M (-12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.