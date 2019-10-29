Retrophin Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.31M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rtrx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.