Mellanox Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.59M (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.