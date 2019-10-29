Texas Roadhouse to grow Bubba's 33 chain

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +19.2% ) execs said the restaurant chain saw a big bump in sales by adding lunch at five Bubba's 33 locations.

TXRH earnings call color: "Sales growth continued at Bubba’s 33 this quarter with 20 restaurants in the comp base generating growth of 8.8%. Our test of adding lunch in five Bubba locations which began earlier this year contributed 2.5% of that growth, 8.8 minus 2.5 equals 6.3% growth. Construction and permitting delays continue to be a challenge in the third quarter which pushed several more opening into early next year."

The company plans to open as many as eight Bubba's 33 locations in 2020 of the 30 store openings planned for the year.

Texas Roadhouse earnings call transcript

