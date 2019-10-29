Motorola Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.