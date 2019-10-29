Viavi Solutions Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.31M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.