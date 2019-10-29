Tyler Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.03M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tyl has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.