PRA Health Sciences Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $771.64M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prah has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.