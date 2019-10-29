NIC Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.49M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egov has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.