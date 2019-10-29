Subprime lenders pivot from payday to online installment loans

Many of the same subprime lenders who specialized in payday loans are now turning to online installment loans, which have longer maturities and high interest rates, Bloomberg reports.

This time lenders, such as Enova International (ENVA) and Elevate Credit (ELVT +0.2% ), are appealing to working-class borrowers rather than the country's poor.

Subprime borrowers now owe about $50B on installment products, according to credit reporting company TransUnion.

Regulations aimed at payday loans, which are generally small, short-term loans, may not apply to the online installment loans, which can range to $10,000 or more.

Some states like California and Virginia capped interest rates on loans below $2,500 in an effort to protect payday borrowers.

Subprime lender Enova's outstanding installment loans, though, averaged $2,123 in Q2 vs. $420 for short-term loans, according to a filing.

The lenders say they need to charge higher interest to offset the higher default rate of non-prime borrowers.