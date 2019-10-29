ADTRAN Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.01M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adtn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.