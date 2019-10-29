Brookfield Public Securities board OKs combining two closed-end funds

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:INF) jumps 2.3% and and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) slides 1.1% after the boards of each closed-end fund approved the proposed reorganization of INF into RA.

For INF investors, the combined fund will offer a higher distribution rate, improved distribution coverage from a net investment income perspective based on Brookfield's projections, and improved share trading volume.

For RA investors, the board noted the importance of stability of RA's current distribution rate in the combined fund.

A joint special meeting for the stockholders of the funds is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2020.

The reorganization is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

Conference call on Oct. 30 at 4:30 PM ET.