France, Germany cloud push rivals AMZN, MSFT

The finance ministries of France and Germany jointly announce plans to present proposals for a European data infrastructure early next year.
France previously called on homegrown tech companies Dassault Systemes and OVH to come up with plans to break the cloud dominance of Amazon (AMZN -0.7%) and Microsoft (MSFT -0.9%).
The nations are concerned that the U.S. Cloud Act of 2018 could lead to the cloud giants spying on sensitive corporate data.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire: "We want to establish a safe and sovereign European data infrastructure, including data warehouses, data pooling and develop data interoperability."
