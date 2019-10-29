Seeking Alpha
Tech

France, Germany cloud push rivals AMZN, MSFT

|About: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)|By:, SA News Editor

The finance ministries of France and Germany jointly announce plans to present proposals for a European data infrastructure early next year.

France previously called on homegrown tech companies Dassault Systemes and OVH to come up with plans to break the cloud dominance of Amazon (AMZN -0.7%) and Microsoft (MSFT -0.9%).

The nations are concerned that the U.S. Cloud Act of 2018 could lead to the cloud giants spying on sensitive corporate data.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire: "We want to establish a safe and sovereign European data infrastructure, including data warehouses, data pooling and develop data interoperability."

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on AMZN