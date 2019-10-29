Sony closing down PlayStation Vue TV service

Sony (SNE +0.3% ) is shuttering its PlayStation Vue live television service, seemingly a precasualty of a pitched battle among upcoming streaming services.

The service will close down as of Jan. 30.

"Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected," the company says. "Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business."

Sony will continue to offer movie and TV content through the PlayStation Store and via partner apps.

PlayStation Vue launched in 2015 and, as with other live TV services, had undergone price changes along the way. Its current base access price has been $49.99/month, with higher channel tiers available at $54.99, $64.99 and $84.99/month.