World Fuel Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.91B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.