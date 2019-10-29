Murphy USA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.65B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MUSA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.