Cold weather forecast, restrained production lift natural gas names

Natural gas prices (UNG +3.8% ) are surging, thanks to a huge cold front forecast to sweep down over much of the U.S. as well as gas producers who are dialing back production in response to depressed prices.

U.S. natural gas futures for November delivery recently +6.6% to $2.61/MMBtu, following a 6.3% jump yesterday which was the best day for futures since January.

At the same time, executives with CNX Resources and others have said low gas prices were causing the companies to cut back; even if prices rise this winter, they said they are likely to use the extra cash to continue buying back shares and to repay debt rather than raise production.

Nat gas stocks on the move today include: CNX +15.5% , AR +10.7% , RRC +9.8% ,EQT +9.7% , GPOR +5.9% , SWN +5.1% , COG +4.8% , CHK +3% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ