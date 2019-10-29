Entergy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (-39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.42B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.