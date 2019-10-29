Wyndham Destinations Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WYND has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.