Dine Brands Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)DINBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.13M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.