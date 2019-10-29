W&T Offshore Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.52M (-13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wti has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.