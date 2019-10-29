Uber suing LA over scooter tracking

Uber (UBER -2.8% ) is suing the Los Angeles Department of Transportation over a requirement that scooter operators provide the city with anonymized real-time location data.

LADOT uses a digital tool called the mobility data specification program or MDS for its real-time tracking, which Uber says would lead to "an unprecedented level of surveillance." Uber also says MDS could violate the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act.

Multiple other cities have asked Uber to provide data through MDS as a requirement to operate in the city.