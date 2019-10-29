WPX Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $623.75M (+28.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WPX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.