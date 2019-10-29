Lincoln Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $750.21M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.