National Oilwell Varco vaults higher on better than expected core earnings

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +15.2% ) tops today's S&P leaderboard after falling short of Q3 earnings and revenue estimates but enjoying improved margins, significant Q/Q improvement in adjusted EBITDA and its strongest cash flow in more than three years.

NOV reported Q3 EBITDA of $262M, up from $245M in the prior-year quarter and above $213M analyst consensus estimate, thanks in large part to its cost-cutting initiatives.

NOV shares have traded up and through both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages on heavy volume.