Pretium Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.92M (+45.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.