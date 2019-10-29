Hyatt Hotels Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.