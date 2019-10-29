Republic Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.