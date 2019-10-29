New York Community Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.13M (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nycb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.