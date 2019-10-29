Chevron looks to cut Nigerian presence with oilfield sales - Reuters

Chevron (CVX -0.2% ) is seeking to sell several Nigerian oilfields as part of a drive to reshape its global portfolio and focus on growing its U.S. shale production, Reuters reports.

CVX's Nigerian subsidiary operates and holds a 40% interest in eight blocks in the onshore and near-onshore regions of the Niger Delta under a joint venture with Nigeria's National Petroleum Co.

CVX's 2018 production in Nigeria totaled 194K bbl/day of crude oil, 233M cf/day of natural gas and 6K bbl/day of liquefied petroleum gas.