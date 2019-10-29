American Water Works Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.