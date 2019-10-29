Noble Corp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.72M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward.