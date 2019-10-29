CME Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+40.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cme has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.