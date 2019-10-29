Stifel Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $798.53M (+8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sf has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.