Continental Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-51.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.