AK Steel Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.

