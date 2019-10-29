The Habit Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.19M (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HABT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.