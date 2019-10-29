Beyond Meat plummets on huge volume spike

Volume on Beyond Meat (BYND -22.1% ) is staggering a day after the company's earnings report dropped and with the IPO share lockup expired today.

More than 28M Beyond Meat shares have swapped hands already with an hour of trading still left to go. That tally reps nearly 50% of all BYND shares outstanding.

The Beyond meat IPO was priced at $25, leaving insiders and early buyers with large paper profits still.

