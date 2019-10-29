CACI International Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.