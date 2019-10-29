JPMorgan, BofA cut by SocGen on valuation

Societe Generale analyst Andrew Lim cut his recommendations on JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) and Bank of America (BAC +0.4% ) to sell, noting that their shares have risen too much.

BofA exhibited "resilient" net interest margin and probably had the best Q3 among large-cap banks, but its post-earnings run-up went too far, he wrote.

The downgrades bring the two banks in line with Lim's ratings on other banks such as Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Lim adjusts his price target on BofA to $30 from $29.50;

While he acknowledges JPMorgan bank franchise's quality, it's valuation is now "too rich"; Lim boosts his price target for JPM to $113.

Lim's ratings contrast with Quant ratings of Very Bullish for BofA and Neutral for JPMorgan.