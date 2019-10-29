MetLife Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.37B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, met has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.