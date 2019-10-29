Hercules Capital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus total investment income Estimate is $68.08M (+29.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten NII estimates 75% of the time and has beaten Total investment income estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.