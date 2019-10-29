Radian Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.96M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rdn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.