Qualys Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.37M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qlys has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.