Ultra Clean Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $244.99M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uctt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.