Ribbon Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.66M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rbbn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.