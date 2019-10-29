PG&E to extend fire victim claims deadline; judge appoints mediator

PG&E (PCG +27.1%) scores a strong rebound in heavy volume even as wildfires continue to rage in California, as the judge overseeing its bankruptcy case ordered the rival groups competing for control of the company into mediation.
PG&E also agrees to extend the deadline for wildfire victims to seek payment from the company, delivering something each side had been seeking in the bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, PG&E has started precautionary power shutoffs that may affect 596K northern California homes and business, and Edison International (EIX +1.1%) and Sempra Energy (SRE +0.1%) may cut power to 235K customers further south, as high winds leave nearly half of California's population facing critical fire weather conditions.
