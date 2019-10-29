Pluralsight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.83M (+29.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ps has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.